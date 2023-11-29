WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Firefighters battled a large fire in downtown Webster City on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at around 1:30 p.m. in the 600 block of 2nd Street on the town square. Fire crews focused their attention on a storefront adjacent to the Webster Theater.

Fire crews knocking down fire in downtown Webster City building.

Vacant storefront and Webster Theater.

Fire crews battling fire inside vacant storefront in downtown Webster City.

The Daily Freeman Journal reported the fire was isolated to that vacant storefront and not the theater. The Webster Theater posted on Facebook that they will be closed until further notice.

Pat Powers, news Director for KQWC Radio in Webster City, said the timing of the fire is very unfortunate.

“It’s sad to see this happening to the Webster Theater, a lot of people put time and effort to renovate the theater,” Powers said. “We of course were supposed to have children’s movies, family movies, coming up this weekend and all the way until Christmas, and we have this big celebration going on for the Christmas in the City. It’s sad to see all this happen to our community.”

The cause of the fire has not been identified. No injuries have been reported.