SAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Iowa — A firefighter suffered a traumatic injury while battling a large building fire Monday evening.

Saylor Township firefighters were dispatched at around 5:06 p.m. for a residential fire. While the firefighters were enroute to the scene they spotted a large smoke column from several miles away and requested several other fire crews to assist.

Once fire crews arrived on scene they discovered heavy fire coming from a large metal building/mechanics garage. Several vehicles inside the building, as well as the roof, were on fire.

Drone photo of building fire. Photo courtesy of the Saylor Township Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of the Saylor Township Fire Department.

Building after fire was extinguished. Photo courtesy of the Saylor Township Fire Department.

Inside building after fire was extinguished. Photo courtesy of the Saylor Township Fire Department.

Inside building after fire was extinguished. Photo courtesy of the Saylor Township Fire Department.

Firefighter surveying damage following fire. Photo courtesy of the Saylor Township Fire Department.

With the assistance from firefighters in the Johnston-Grimes Fire Department, Altoona Fire Department, Ankeny Fire Department, and Pleasant Hill Fire Department the fire was brought under control shortly after arriving on scene.

The Saylor Township Fire Department said one firefighter sustained a traumatic injury and was transported to a hospital. The firefighter has since been discharged.

According to the Saylor Township Fire Department, the fire is believed to have started when sparks from a welder came in contact with hydraulic fluid. An investigation into the fire is ongoing.