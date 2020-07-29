Fire That Destroyed Montana Mike’s Appears to Be Accidental

Des Moines, Iowa — Fire investigators say the blaze that destroyed a Des Moines restaurant on Tuesday afternoon appears to be accidental.

Firefighters were called out to Montana Mike’s on NE 14th Street around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. When they opened the ceilings in the restaurant they found the attic filled with flames. Investigators with the Des Moines Fire Department say it appears the fire started outside the building then traveled up through a soffit vent into the building.

The restaurant is a complete loss but its owners say they may be able to salvage some equipment.

Investigators are still reviewing surveillance video gathered in the area as they finalize their investigation.