URBANDALE, Iowa — A commercial building was gutted by flames on Saturday afternoon in Urbandale. It happened in the 2600 block of 72nd Street, just north of Hickman Road.

Investigators say the fire started outside the building before spreading inside. The roof of the building collapsed as the interior of the building burned away. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Urbandale, West Des Moines, Clive, Waukee, Windsor Heights and Johnston fire departments were all called out to assist.