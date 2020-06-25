Fire in Guthrie Center Shuts Down Several Iconic Businesses

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa — Several iconic businesses in Guthrie Center are closed today after officials say a fire broke out in the apartments above them Wednesday night.

“We just saw, fire, you know shooting up through the roof next door so that was, you know, pretty scary didn’t really know these small… These buildings and small towns you know they’re quite old,” Building Owner & Former Pharmacy Owner Jim Vandevanter said.

All seven tenants were able to get out and there were no reported injuries. However, the consignment shop “The Strawberry Patch” and restaurant “Cabbage Rose” had significant damage from the fire.

“A lot of our family’s heirloom furniture pieces and stuff that go back four or five generations we had in there just on display you know what you put displays on them. You know I don’t know what I don’t what kind of condition some of those things are in yet,” Co-Owner of Cabbage Rose Dave Lake said.

Lake said the restaurant had minimal damage compared to the consignment shop and says the restaurant will likely go back to “to-go” orders soon but he doesn’t know when the consignment shop will open again.

Adaire & Guthrie County Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Kempf said the fire started in the apartments above “The Strawberry Patch” around 10 Wednesday night and crews were still putting out the fire at 4 on Thursday morning as hot spots continued to flare up.

“Commercial structures are very dangerous to go in, so a lot of the firefighting is done more from the outside and from the inside, so that makes it that makes it very hard. So, it takes a lot of water and it takes a lot of hours,” Kempf said.

Kempf says the investigation into what caused the fire is still ongoing.