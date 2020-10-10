Fire Engulfs Home on Des Moines’ North Side

The Des Moines Fire Department says crews were called out to a home in the 2300 block of Adams Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters are investigating what caused a massive house fire on Des Moines’ north side Friday evening.

The Des Moines Fire Department says crews were called out to a home in the 2300 block of Adams Avenue around 7 p.m. Firefighters say the home was engulfed when they arrived. They do not believe anyone was inside at the time.

A young neighbor says she saw the blaze start up.

“Something just exploded. It wasn’t a slow fire. It just happened rapidly. I yelled to my dad that the house is on fire. Then I ran out here and the whole house was on fire,” said Sunset Munoz.

The Des Moines Fire Department says it will work with witnesses to try and figure out how it started.