DES MOINES, Iowa — A building in downtown Des Moines was engulfed in flames Wednesday night.

The Des Moines Fire Department and Des Moines Police Department responded to reports of a building on fire around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 31st Street and Ingersoll Ave. When emergency crews arrived, they found flames coming out of the roof of the Busy Bubbles laundromat.

Ahman Douglass, spokesperson for the Des Moines Fire Department, said some employees and customers were inside the laundromat when the fire broke out, but no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Des Moines Police Department has temporarily blocked off 31st Street from Grand Ave. to Ingersoll Ave.