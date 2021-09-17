Fire destroys Windsor Heights townhomes, one person injured

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa – One person was injured early Friday morning when a fire destroyed a building with multiple townhomes in Windsor Heights.

Fire crews were called out to the Windsor Park Townhomes in the 6700 block of School Street around 2:30 a.m. on a report of a fire, according to Windsor Heights’ Public Safety Director and Chief of Police and Fire Services Chad McCluskey.

When firefighters arrived they saw heavy flames coming from the building. Officers with the Windsor Heights Police Department evacuated the building, which houses four townhome units.

A witness in a neighboring townhome building, Matt Haydon, told Channel 13 he was woken up by the sound of loud booms. When he looked outside he saw the flames.

Chief McCluskey said one person was injured and transported to the hospital for treatment but the extent of their injuries was not known.

While the fire has been extinguished, McCluskey said crews will remain on the scene for several hours to put out hot spots. He advises people to avoid the area to allow firefighters to finish up their work.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet, but the building is considered to be a complete loss.

Fire crews from Norwalk, Waukee, West Des Moines, Urbandale, and Clive assisted the Windsor Heights Fire Department.