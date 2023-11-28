DES MOINES, Iowa – A fire destroyed a mobile home on Des Moines’ southside Monday night.

The fire broke out just after 10:00 p.m. at the Val Vista Estates near the Southridge Mall. According to the Des Moines Fire Department, the fire started in an unoccupied trailer that had just been put up for sale and was being renovated.

The neighboring mobile homes were evacuated, and one was also damaged by the fire.

Crews were on the scene for about two hours. Investigators will return to the scene Tuesday to determine the cause of the fire.