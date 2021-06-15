Fire destroys Dobson Pipe Organ Builders headquarters in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Iowa — A massive fire destroyed the headquarters of the Dobson Pipe Organ Builders in Lake City on Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. Owner Lynn Dobson believes it started from a dust collector system inside.

One person was injured, and the headquarters are a complete loss. Dobson said all the pipe organ drawings and historical archives were destroyed in the fire.

Dobson Pipe Organ Builders is an icon in Lake City, which has a population of 1,200. For more than three decades the business has manufactured pipe organs for churches, schools, public spaces and individuals. The business is known worldwide for its work.

Dobson said he expects to rebuild the headquarters in Lake City.