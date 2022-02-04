CLIVE, Iowa — A duplex was destroyed by fire early Friday morning as firefighters struggled with frigid temperatures and ice while they battled the flames.

Fire crews were called to 10416 Clark Street shortly before 2:00 a.m. on a report of a fire at a duplex, according to the Clive Fire Department. When firefighters arrived on the scene they found flames coming from the home.

The residents of one side of the duplex had evacuated safely. Firefighters searched the other side of the duplex in “difficult smoke and fire conditions.” No one was inside and the owner of the duplex was later able to confirm they were safe.

Officials say ice was a big issue for the firefighters working the scene. Several firefighters slipped and fell on the ice, but no serious injuries were reported.

The residents of the duplex are getting help from Polk County Emergency Management and the Red Cross, which are providing temporary shelter.

Firefighters from West Des Moines, Urbandale, and Windsor Heights assisted Clive crews in putting out the flames.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.