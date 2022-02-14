POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A fire destroyed a camper on a property north of Runnells Sunday night.

Two people were inside a camper trailer at 5333 SE 116th Street when it caught fire around 10 p.m., Pleasant Hill Fire Chief Jamie Xayavong said. The two people inside were able to escape without injuries.

Multiple agencies responded to the blaze and put it out in 45 minutes. The camper was completely destroyed. A house on the property was not affected by the fire.

Authorities are still working to determine the cause of the fire.