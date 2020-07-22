Fire Department Sees Increase in Calls as Iowans Spend More Time at Home

DES MOINES, Iowa– In May, the Des Moines Fire Department saw a decrease in calls for service as many people were at home and off work. However, with many people creating their own summer events that narrative has changed.

“Fire calls have went up probably about 25% more this year than what they were last year. Illegal burns has almost doubled from what we had last year,” Lieutenant Rick Thomas said. “So I think a lot of people staying home are doing bonfires or open flames of some sort.”

The Des Moines Fire Department does want to remind the public that bonfires and open flames are illegal in Des Moines. It’s also illegal to grill on balconies.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, grills cause over 10,000 home fires each year. Lt. Thomas said if you are grilling make sure to check for leaks if you have a gas grill, periodically clean your grill to avoid grease build-up and only use charcoal lighter fluid.

Accidents aren’t just happening outside. The organization, Safe Kids Iowa, led by Blank Children’s Hospital said they’ve seen an increase in injuries among kids happening at home.

The coordinator of Safe Kids Iowa, Janna Day said it’s important to have some type of parental supervision for children, especially those under the age of 12 to avoid preventable mishaps.

“None of us wake up in the morning and say, ‘My child is going to get hurt today accidentally.’ It’s just not how we live and so it’s important to take those precautions before an injury would occur,” Day said.

The Des Moines Fire Department also highly suggest coming up with an emergency plan in case of a fire that kids understand to follow and ensuring your entire family is CPR trained. The American Red Cross in Des Moines is currently holding in person and virtual classes.