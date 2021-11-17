Fire damages youth shelter building under construction

DES MOINES, Iowa — Several crews were called to a fire in Des Moines Tuesday night at a building that was under construction.

It’s a project from Youth and Shelter Services that will eventually provide housing to homeless youth in the foster care program.

A passerby noticed smoke coming from a building at Sixth Street and Indiana Avenue just before 10:00 p.m. That’s just north of MercyOne Medical Center.

The main structure was up, but it’s still very empty inside.

“As you can see here, this structure that’s under construction it poses a lot of challenges for firefighters because of the lack of walls and void spaces that are still prevalent. But our crews arrived and did a wonderful job of getting this under control,” said Des Moines firefighter Ahman Douglass.

Crews found flames and a lot of smoke in the building, which spread to the upper floors.

No one was inside and no one was hurt.

Firefighters are still trying to figure out what caused the fire but do say the building is still intact.