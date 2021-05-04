Fire Damages West Des Moines Apartment Building

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — For the second time in less than a week, firefighters have responded to a West Des Moines apartment complex.

First responders were called to the Regency Woods Apartments on 11th Street around 8:00 Monday night after one of the units caught fire.

The apartment was heavily damaged but everyone was able to make it out safe.

Those who live there say they aren’t sure when they can go back inside to gather their things.

“It is a horrible situation and we are told by the fire chief he is not guaranteed to get anything from our apartment because everything, because the upstairs everything has been broken into the second floor which is where we live so he’s not guaranteed anything can be good in there for us,” said resident Baindu Dassama.

A different building at the same complex caught fire last week. The cause of both fires is still under investigation.