DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a business on Des Moines’ south side.

First responders rushed to the scene in the 4700 block of Southeast 14th Street at Brad’s Collision Center. Ahman Douglass with the Des Moines Fire Department said that a police officer noticed smoke around 3:15 a.m. and called in the fire.

When fire crews arrived, they could see heavy smoke and flame coming from the front of the building. Several crews attacked the fire from the outside because many of the items inside the auto shop are considered combustible. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames.

The owner of the business told officials no one should have been inside at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. Water from fighting the fire is making the intersection there slick, so public works crews are laying down sand to help traction.

The southbound lanes of SE 14th Street are closed at Watrous while crews finish up their work on the scene of the fire. Take another route if that is part of your commute.