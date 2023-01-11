DES MOINES, Iowa — It was a scary overnight experience for residents of a Des Moines assisted living facility Wednesday. They were woken up by firefighters knocking on their door and fire alarms going off.

Around 1:00 a.m., the Des Moines Fire Department responded to an alarm at Valley View Village in the 2500 block of Guthrie Avenue on the city’s east side.

The alarm was going off at the facility’s hair salon. Firefighters on the scene said that the fire didn’t get out of hand thanks to the building being equipped with a sprinkler system. The roof and attic did catch fire but most of the damage was from the sprinklers and the fire department’s water hoses.

Extra crews were called to help in case the residents needed to be evacuated, but that turned out not to be necessary. No injuries were reported.

Crews were on the scene for nearly two hours working to make sure all the flames were out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.