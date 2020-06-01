Fire Damages Des Moines Antique Shop, Firefighters Rescue Dog

DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters were called out early Monday morning to an antique shop on Hubbell Avenue after a worker reported a fire.

Lt. Rick Thomas with the Des Moines Fire Department says the call came in at 5:50 a.m. about a fire at 4330 Hubbell Avenue, at the Antiques Fleamarket.

When firefighters arrived they saw flames shooting from one side of the building. All the people were out of the building, but firefighters did enter the building to rescue a dog.

The fire was under control by 6:30 a.m. but crews are remaining on scene to monitor hot spots.

The Altoona Fire Department assisted the DMFD in putting out the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.