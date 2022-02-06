STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A “suspicious” fire at a Casey’s convenience store in Maxwell early Sunday is under investigation by the Story County Sheriff’s Office, just days after another fire occurred at the same store.

Officials told WHO 13 News that the fire started at 1:08 a.m. Sunday at the Casey’s on 100 Main Street. A passerby spotted the flames and alerted authorities.

Authorities said the fire originated on the south side of the building and left significant damage to the store’s wall and interior. No one was injured in the fire.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office said the estimated damages are unknown. The cause of the fire is also unknown.

However, this is the second fire to happen at the convenience store within just a few days and authorities believe it is suspicious. The first fire occurred on Feb. 3, which is also currently under investigation.

The Maxwell Fire Department responded to the fire and asked for assistance from the Cambridge Fire Department, Collins Fire and Rescue, and the Nevada Fire Department.