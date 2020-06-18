Morning Fire Damages Ankeny Food Service Company

Fire at Mom’s Meals in Ankeny on June 18, 2020. (WHO 13)

ANKENY, Iowa – Fire crews were called out early Thursday morning to an Ankeny food service company after an employee discovered a fire.

Officials with the Ankeny Fire Department say the call came in a little after 4:00 a.m. about a dumpster fire at Mom’s Meals at 3210 SE Corporate Woods Drive.

The fire moved into the back of the building, where the loading docks are located. The building was evacuated and firefighters were able to put the fire out in about 20 minutes.

No one was injured.

Fire crews remained on scene until shortly after 6:00 a.m. to help clear smoke from the building.

The cause of the fire is still not known.