CUMMING, Iowa – Residents of a Cumming home have been displaced after a fire Sunday night caused extensive damage.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 120 block of N. 43rd Street on a report of a fire at 6:39 p.m., according to the Norwalk Fire Department. When crews arrived on the scene, they could see flames and heavy smoke at the front of the house and called for more help.

One person was home at the time of the fire and was able to get out safely. They told officials the fire appeared to have started in the laundry area of the home.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home, which is estimated at over $100,000. What caused the fire is still under investigation.

Fire departments from West Des Moines and Windsor Heights assisted Norwalk in putting out the flames.