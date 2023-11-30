DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters were called out to Des Moines’ east side Thursday morning to extinguish a fire next to an abandoned grain elevator.

Capt. Chris Clement with the Des Moines Fire Department said the call came in around 7:55 a.m. about a fire at 1925 E. Grand Avenue. He said the small brick building is believed to be unoccupied.

Fire crews arrived to smoke coming out of the windows of the building. They were able to get it under control quickly but crews are still on the scene dealing with hot spots.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.