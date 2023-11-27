DES MOINES, Iowa — A vacant home on the east side of Des Moines was destroyed by a fire overnight. It happened on East 33rd Street, just north of University Avenue.

Just before 1 a.m. reports came in of a fire in a vacant home that was being used for storage. Upon crews’ arrival, they discovered the second story had collapsed into the first floor.

The building is connected to the Donut King though it is unclear at this time if it was utilized by the business. No other buildings were affected by the fire and crews were on scene for hours battling flames and putting out hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.