WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Over 2,000 customers were without power Friday afternoon after a MidAmerican Energy substation caught fire.

The West Des Moines Fire Department was called to the substation near South 88th Street and Grand Ave. at around 2:30 p.m. on a report of flames and smoke coming from the substation. When firefighters arrived on scene they found flames coming from the box.

West Des Moines Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Hall said firefighters on scene did not intervene due to the energized box and the potential injury it could have caused them. The flames did subside on their own and no injuries occurred, Hall said.

According to MidAmerican crews shut off power to about 2,500 customers for safety reasons. Service was completely restored to customers just before 4:30 p.m. Friday evening.

MidAmerican said crews are working to repair the damage and to determine the cause of the fire.