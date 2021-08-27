‘Finding Xavior Harrelson’ group marks three months since 11-year-old’s disappearance with a ‘Day of Action’

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — The mystery of a missing Montezuma boy has reached its third month, but a group of dedicated volunteers has not slowed down its effort to find him.

Eleven-year-old Xavior Harrelson vanished from his home on May 27, and information on where he could have gone has been hard to come by. The “Finding Xavior Harrelson” group, which has nearly 15,000 members on Facebook, marked three months since Harrelson’s disappearance with a “Day of Action.”

“We’ve got people all over the country that are e-mailing their friends and family and dropping off flyers to different organizations,” said group organizer Tina Goff. “We knew we had to do something.”

Goff said some volunteers have even handed flyers with Harrelson’s name and face on them to different law enforcement organizations outside of Iowa.

She said the group will remain as dedicated as they were on day one until he comes home.

“It’s hard knowing that we haven’t found him yet, but we have to keep going every day,” Goff said. “Knowing that someone out there knows something keeps us going. We have to reach that one person that knows something.”

Xavior Harrelson is 4 feet, 9 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. If you have any information about his disappearance, call the authorities immediately or submit your tips directly to the FBI through the website at this link.

A reward fund for information on Harrelson’s disappearance has reached more than $35,000.