Find Out Which Iowa Zip Codes Have the Most Expensive Homes

The Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in Iowa using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

Keep reading to see if any of these zip codes from Iowa sound familiar.

#50. 52317 (North Liberty)

– Typical home value: $249,220

— 54.5% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +1.7%

– 5 year home value change: +14.1%

– 10 year home value change: +27.8%

– Pictured: 2101 Scales Bend Rd NE, North Liberty ($4.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

#49. 50214 (Otley)

– Typical home value: $249,245

— 54.5% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +6.5%

– 5 year home value change: +28.2%

– 10 year home value change: +47.2%

– Pictured: 218 S 2nd St, Knoxville ($87,900, 4 bedrooms)

#48. 52322 (Oxford)

– Typical home value: $249,351

— 54.6% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +4.7%

– 5 year home value change: +28.5%

– 10 year home value change: +43.7%

– Pictured: 4010 Will Ct SW, Oxford ($339,900, 4 bedrooms)

#47. 50021 (Ankeny)

– Typical home value: $249,417

— 54.6% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +6.2%

– 5 year home value change: +22.3%

– 10 year home value change: +42.2%

– Pictured: 7100 NE Berwick Dr, Ankeny ($1.2 million, 5 bedrooms)

#46. 50211 (Norwalk)

– Typical home value: $251,241

— 55.8% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +4.2%

– 5 year home value change: +20.2%

– 10 year home value change: +31.5%

– Pictured: 6499 64th Ln, Norwalk ($1.9 million, 5 bedrooms)

#45. 50007 (Alleman)

– Typical home value: $251,482

— 55.9% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +10.0%

– 5 year home value change: +24.4%

– 10 year home value change: +44.4%

– Pictured: 809 Plum St NW, Bondurant ($225,000, 3 bedrooms)

#44. 50612 (Buckingham)

– Typical home value: $251,972

— 56.2% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +5.6%

– 5 year home value change: +19.9%

– 10 year home value change: +33.1%

– Pictured: 1729 Waxwing Way, Waterloo ($420,000, 4 bedrooms)

#43. 52206 (Atkins)

– Typical home value: $252,516

— 56.6% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +1.3%

– 5 year home value change: +16.5%

– 10 year home value change: +33.9%

– Pictured: 518 Cardinal Ave, Atkins ($349,000, 4 bedrooms)

#42. 52324 (Palo)

– Typical home value: $252,717

— 56.7% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +7.4%

– 5 year home value change: +22.4%

– 10 year home value change: +36.0%

– Pictured: 6503 Worcester Rd, Palo ($625,000, 5 bedrooms)

#41. 52228 (Fairfax)

– Typical home value: $253,322

— 57.1% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +5.9%

– 5 year home value change: +16.9%

– 10 year home value change: +31.8%

– Pictured: 1609 Heartland St, Fairfax ($657,218, 5 bedrooms)

#40. 52351 (Walford)

– Typical home value: $253,367

— 57.1% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +3.9%

– 5 year home value change: +18.9%

– 10 year home value change: +28.8%

– Pictured: 305 D St NE, Walford ($365,000, 6 bedrooms)

#39. 52241 (Coralville)

– Typical home value: $253,433

— 57.1% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: 0.0%

– 5 year home value change: +11.6%

– 10 year home value change: +22.1%

– Pictured: 190 Auburn East Ln, Coralville ($850,000, 5 bedrooms)

#38. 52227 (Ely)

– Typical home value: $253,750

— 57.3% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +4.9%

– 5 year home value change: +21.8%

– 10 year home value change: +31.4%

– Pictured: 1920 Pheasant Run Rd, Ely ($435,000, 5 bedrooms)

#37. 50035 (Bondurant)

– Typical home value: $256,369

— 58.9% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +5.3%

– 5 year home value change: +23.7%

– 10 year home value change: +48.8%

– Pictured: 104 13th Ave NW, Altoona ($249,900, 3 bedrooms)

#36. 51526 (Crescent)

– Typical home value: $257,338

— 59.5% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +7.6%

– 5 year home value change: +45.1%

– 10 year home value change: +58.9%

– Pictured: 15267 Old Mormon Bridge Rd, Crescent ($535,000, 3 bedrooms)

#35. 51548 (McClelland)

– Typical home value: $257,848

— 59.9% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +7.8%

– 5 year home value change: +51.0%

– 10 year home value change: +68.6%

– Pictured: 3704 Hawthorne Ave, Omaha ($479,900, 6 bedrooms)

#34. 51360 (Spirit Lake)

– Typical home value: $260,765

— 61.7% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +2.7%

– 5 year home value change: +18.5%

– 10 year home value change: +29.8%

– Pictured: 17206 Ross Rd, Spirit Lake ($5.2 million, 5 bedrooms)

#33. 52756 (Long Grove)

– Typical home value: $262,211

— 62.6% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +2.7%

– 5 year home value change: +19.6%

– 10 year home value change: +37.7%

– Pictured: Valley None Vw Lot 11, Long Grove ($700,000, 4 bedrooms)

#32. 51576 (Underwood)

– Typical home value: $265,417

— 64.6% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +7.5%

– 5 year home value change: +36.8%

– 10 year home value change: +49.5%

– Pictured: 124 Sunset Dr, Underwood ($309,900, 4 bedrooms)

#31. 50266 (West Des Moines)

– Typical home value: $265,865

— 64.8% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +5.6%

– 5 year home value change: +19.2%

– 10 year home value change: +37.9%

– Pictured: 813 Plum St NW, Bondurant ($225,000, 2 bedrooms)

#30. 50321 (Des Moines)

– Typical home value: $266,065

— 65.0% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +6.7%

– 5 year home value change: +24.0%

– 10 year home value change: +40.9%

– Pictured: 2909 Southern Hills Cir, Des Moines ($690,000, 5 bedrooms)

#29. 52340 (Tiffin)

– Typical home value: $271,636

— 68.4% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: -0.2%

– 5 year home value change: +13.8%

– 10 year home value change: +30.9%

– Pictured: 12 Gable Way, Tiffin ($740,000, 5 bedrooms)

#28. 50023 (Ankeny)

– Typical home value: $273,916

— 69.8% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +6.7%

– 5 year home value change: +21.2%

– 10 year home value change: +43.8%

– Pictured: 8692 NW 16th St, Ankeny ($1.8 million, 4 bedrooms)

#27. 50014 (Ames)

– Typical home value: $273,942

— 69.8% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +4.1%

– 5 year home value change: +13.8%

– 10 year home value change: +29.9%

– Pictured: 103 S Hyland Ave, Ames ($1.5 million, 5 bedrooms)

#26. 50263 (Waukee)

– Typical home value: $275,664

— 70.9% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +6.5%

– 5 year home value change: +18.0%

– 10 year home value change: +40.6%

– Pictured: 31651 Silverado Ln, Waukee ($1.8 million, 6 bedrooms)

#25. 51054 (Sergeant Bluff)

– Typical home value: $276,506

— 71.4% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: -0.2%

– 5 year home value change: +11.8%

– 10 year home value change: +32.0%

– Pictured: 509 Jace Rd, Sergeant Bluff ($464,900, 5 bedrooms)

#24. 52753 (Le Claire)

– Typical home value: $277,766

— 72.2% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +7.1%

– 5 year home value change: +19.0%

– 10 year home value change: +34.9%

– Pictured: 25346 Territorial Rd, Le Claire ($599,900, 5 bedrooms)

#23. 50111 (Grimes)

– Typical home value: $278,159

— 72.5% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +6.9%

– 5 year home value change: +22.4%

– 10 year home value change: +48.4%

– Pictured: 8212 NW 114th St, Grimes ($1.3 million, 5 bedrooms)

#22. 50261 (Van Meter)

– Typical home value: $284,401

— 76.3% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +6.9%

– 5 year home value change: +25.1%

– 10 year home value change: +35.6%

– Pictured: 2974 133rd Ct, Van Meter ($1.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

#21. 51331 (Arnolds Park)

– Typical home value: $285,252

— 76.9% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +4.5%

– 5 year home value change: +23.3%

– 10 year home value change: +37.1%

– Pictured: 256 Emerald Meadows Dr, Arnolds Park ($739,900, 6 bedrooms)

#20. 50229 (Norwalk)

– Typical home value: $291,187

— 80.5% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +7.1%

– 5 year home value change: +27.9%

– 10 year home value change: +47.1%

– Pictured: 3311 200th Ln, Prole ($729,000, 4 bedrooms)

#19. 50216 (Panora)

– Typical home value: $291,669

— 80.8% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +2.8%

– 5 year home value change: +25.3%

– 10 year home value change: +41.2%

– Pictured: 6884 Panorama Rd, Panora ($1.1 million, 5 bedrooms)

#18. 50109 (Granger)

– Typical home value: $292,598

— 81.4% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +6.8%

– 5 year home value change: +22.7%

– 10 year home value change: +42.2%

– Pictured: 10956 NW 111th Ave, Granger ($634,900, 5 bedrooms)

#17. 51542 (Honey Creek)

– Typical home value: $294,479

— 82.6% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +4.4%

– 5 year home value change: +48.2%

– 10 year home value change: +59.6%

– Pictured: 2524 S 43rd St, Omaha ($195,000, 3 bedrooms)

#16. 52341 (Toddville)

– Typical home value: $294,709

— 82.7% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +6.8%

– 5 year home value change: +21.4%

– 10 year home value change: +30.8%

– Pictured: 3807 Toddville Rd, Toddville ($449,850, 5 bedrooms)

#15. 52338 (Swisher)

– Typical home value: $298,194

— 84.9% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: -2.0%

– 5 year home value change: +11.3%

– 10 year home value change: +26.1%

– Pictured: 3010 Forest Ridge Dr NE, Swisher ($850,000, 4 bedrooms)

#14. 52068 (Peosta)

– Typical home value: $299,315

— 85.6% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +6.7%

– 5 year home value change: +22.8%

– 10 year home value change: +35.9%

– Pictured: 10990 Parrot Dr, Peosta ($699,900, 6 bedrooms)

#13. 50237 (Runnells)

– Typical home value: $299,317

— 85.6% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +10.2%

– 5 year home value change: +36.0%

– 10 year home value change: +51.5%

– Pictured: 8293 SE 6th Ave, Runnells ($654,900, 5 bedrooms)

#12. 52333 (Solon)

– Typical home value: $304,071

— 88.5% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +1.8%

– 5 year home value change: +13.7%

– 10 year home value change: +28.5%

– Pictured: 1934 Buresh Point Rd NE, Solon ($1.6 million, 2 bedrooms)

#11. 50003 (Adel)

– Typical home value: $307,241

— 90.5% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +6.6%

– 5 year home value change: +22.0%

– 10 year home value change: +38.0%

– Pictured: 24964 288th Trl, Adel ($799,900, 4 bedrooms)

#10. 50226 (Polk City)

– Typical home value: $310,178

— 92.3% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +6.5%

– 5 year home value change: +20.2%

– 10 year home value change: +43.8%

– Pictured: 12500 NW Hugg Dr, Polk City ($2.3 million, 5 bedrooms)

#9. 50131 (Johnston)

– Typical home value: $310,916

— 92.8% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +7.0%

– 5 year home value change: +18.8%

– 10 year home value change: +37.4%

– Pictured: 10075 NW Beaver Dr, Johnston ($2.8 million, 5 bedrooms)

#8. 50074 (Ellston)

– Typical home value: $312,662

— 93.9% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +1.5%

– 5 year home value change: +25.8%

– 10 year home value change: +34.8%

– Pictured: 3162 Indian Point Dr, Ellston ($825,000, 4 bedrooms)

#7. 52328 (Robins)

– Typical home value: $316,321

— 96.1% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +5.2%

– 5 year home value change: +17.5%

– 10 year home value change: +29.0%

– Pictured: 1611 Emerald Ct, Robins ($569,000, 6 bedrooms)

#6. 50325 (Clive)

– Typical home value: $317,004

— 96.5% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +6.3%

– 5 year home value change: +17.0%

– 10 year home value change: +32.4%

– Pictured: 13700 Lake Shore Dr, Clive ($4.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

#5. 04420 (Ollie)

– Typical home value: $324,805

— 101.4% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +7.3%

– 5 year home value change: +20.0%

– 10 year home value change: -18.7%

– Pictured: 160 and 164 Southern Bay Rd, Penobscot ($549,000, 3 bedrooms)

#4. 52411 (Cedar Rapids)

– Typical home value: $344,197

— 113.4% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +4.5%

– 5 year home value change: +15.5%

– 10 year home value change: +23.0%

– Pictured: 4900 Deer View Rd, Cedar Rapids ($829,900, 5 bedrooms)

#3. 50323 (Urbandale)

– Typical home value: $372,858

— 131.2% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +5.7%

– 5 year home value change: +13.3%

– 10 year home value change: +26.8%

– Pictured: 14105 Beechwood Dr, Urbandale ($2.2 million, 4 bedrooms)

#2. 50061 (Cumming)

– Typical home value: $388,045

— 140.6% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +4.6%

– 5 year home value change: +24.6%

– 10 year home value change: +45.8%

– Pictured: 34557 Southview Dr, Cumming ($499,800, 5 bedrooms)

#1. 51355 (Okoboji)

– Typical home value: $406,583

— 152.1% above typical home value in Iowa

– 1 year rent change: +3.1%

– 5 year home value change: +19.6%

– 10 year home value change: +49.2%

– Pictured: 5311 Lake Shore Dr, Okoboji ($2.9 million, 6 bedrooms)