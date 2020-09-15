Financial Help From Derecho Begins Tuesday in 10 Iowa Counties

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal program is giving low-income Iowans impacted by the derecho a helping hand.

“There are a variety of ways that somebody could say ‘hey, this derecho has really impacted my ability to really buy food for my family,’ and that’s what these benefits are about,” said Janee Harvey, who serves at the Iowa Department of Human Services division administrator of adult, children and family services.

Beginning Tuesday, Iowans in ten counties, including Polk, Story, Jasper, Boone and Poweshiek, could be eligible to receive Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program dollars (D-SNAP). Low-income families or individuals in Story, Jasper, Boone and Poweshiek counties impacted by the derecho and subsequent power outages can apply for benefits in person at their county’s location beginning Sept. 15 through Sept. 19. Polk County applications will go from Tuesday through Sept. 20.

To prevent long lines, the Iowa Department of Human services is asking for people to apply on separate dates based on their last name.

A-D can apply on Tuesday

E-I on Wednesday

J-0 on Thursday

P-S on Friday

T-Z on Saturday

Sunday is open to all Polk County residents needing assistance.

The program is only for individuals who do not currently receive SNAP benefits and you must apply in person. “Every individual who is found eligible will leave our location with a card that has benefits on it and they can go to the grocery store and get food for their family,” said Harvey.

Tuesday, 9/15 – Saturday, 9/19 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Boone

Boone County Fairgrounds

Commercial Exhibits Building

1601 Industrial Park Rd

Boone, IA 50036

Jasper

Iowa Speedway

Newton Club

3333 Rusty Wallace Drive

Newton, IA 50208

Poweshiek

Eagles Club

616 4th Ave

Grinnell, IA 50112

Story

Research Park Building 2

Iowa State University

2625 North Loop Drive

Ames, IA 50010

Tuesday, 9/15 – Saturday, 9/19 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, 9/20 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Polk

Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center

855 5th Ave, North Entrance

Des Moines, IA 50309

Applicants are asked to wear a mask and bring a form of identification.