Financial Help From Derecho Begins Tuesday in 10 Iowa Counties

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal program is giving low-income Iowans impacted by the derecho a helping hand.
“There are a variety of ways that somebody could say ‘hey, this derecho has really impacted my ability to really buy food for my family,’ and that’s what these benefits are about,” said Janee Harvey, who serves at the Iowa Department of Human Services division administrator of adult, children and family services.
Beginning Tuesday, Iowans in ten counties, including Polk, Story, Jasper, Boone and Poweshiek, could be eligible to receive Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program dollars (D-SNAP). Low-income families or individuals in Story, Jasper, Boone and Poweshiek counties impacted by the derecho and subsequent power outages can apply for benefits in person at their county’s location beginning Sept. 15 through Sept. 19. Polk County applications will go from Tuesday through Sept. 20.
To prevent long lines, the Iowa Department of Human services is asking for people to apply on separate dates based on their last name.
- A-D can apply on Tuesday
- E-I on Wednesday
- J-0 on Thursday
- P-S on Friday
- T-Z on Saturday
Sunday is open to all Polk County residents needing assistance.
The program is only for individuals who do not currently receive SNAP benefits and you must apply in person. “Every individual who is found eligible will leave our location with a card that has benefits on it and they can go to the grocery store and get food for their family,” said Harvey.
Tuesday, 9/15 – Saturday, 9/19 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Boone
Boone County Fairgrounds
Commercial Exhibits Building
1601 Industrial Park Rd
Boone, IA 50036
Jasper
Iowa Speedway
Newton Club
3333 Rusty Wallace Drive
Newton, IA 50208
Poweshiek
Eagles Club
616 4th Ave
Grinnell, IA 50112
Story
Research Park Building 2
Iowa State University
2625 North Loop Drive
Ames, IA 50010
Tuesday, 9/15 – Saturday, 9/19 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Sunday, 9/20 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Polk
Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center
855 5th Ave, North Entrance
Des Moines, IA 50309
Applicants are asked to wear a mask and bring a form of identification.