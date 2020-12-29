Financial Advice for Second Round of Stimulus Checks

DES MOINES, Iowa — Financial help is on the way for millions of Americans after President Donald Trump signed the second COVID-19 relief bill on Sunday.

That means another round of stimulus checks in the amount of $600 are going out to most Americans.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Monday for $2,000 stimulus checks, leaving it up to the GOP-controlled Senate. As we wait for Congress to decide on the potential stimulus check increase, financial experts are weighing in on the impact.

“That’s a huge, huge benefit when you’re talking $600 a person. If you bump that up to $2000, now you have $4000 for a couple,” Troy Westendorf, president of Triplett-Westendorf Financial Group, said. “So $4000 can actually get somebody out of some trouble if they may be in some financial trouble. It can pay a mortgage, pay some utilities, or pay a car payment.”

Whether it’s $600 or $2,000, financial experts advise what you should do with the cash. First, pay off current expenses. Second, put the money toward an emergency fund which is three to six months of living expenses. If there is money left over, pay off debt starting with the highest interest rate first. As we wait, Westendorf said this is a good time to re-evaluate where you are sitting financially.

“That’d be a great first step for anyone right now going through this crisis, get a spending plan in place,” Westendorf said. “Make sure you’re not spending more than what you’re bringing in.”

Westendorf said if you received a stimulus check last time, there is a good chance you will get a second one. He expects the checks to come a little quicker this time around since the IRS has already laid the groundwork.