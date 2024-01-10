Nearly a foot of heavy, wet, sticky snow—with falling temperatures promising to give it all an icy glaze! It sounds like…

“It’s definitely a very, very exciting weekend for the snowmobiling community!” says Jason Lamoureux, of Hicklin Powersports in Grimes, who rides snowmobiles in his spare time.

You might have forgotten about them! Iowa’s weather oddballs.

They actually couldn’t wait for the weekend—we saw them out on the Saylorville Snowmobile Club’s trails Wednesday night.

“We’ve been getting a lot of calls,” Lamoureux says, “people either trying to get their snowmobiles running that have maybe been sitting in storage for a while or looking to upgrade to a new machine now that we’ve finally got good conditions for riding around here.”

For the past few years, Hicklin Powersports in Grimes has had to sell to riders willing to travel.

“A lot of folks were heading west towards Wyoming or Colorado to go ride out there and that’s a jaunt from Iowa,” he says.

But now, they’ve got all they want right here.

“With the heaviness of the snow it allows it to stick,” Lamoureux explains. “The lighter snow blows, it drifts, you don’t have that base that you need—so this is going to be really nice for it to get groomed and give people a longer base and a longer ride time for the season as well.”

Riders we talked to think with a start like this, their season could last into March.

What isn’t yet ready are the lakes. Not for snowmobiles, and not for ice fishing.

Iowa DNR fisheries biologist Jeff Kopaska says much of this past snow fell on thin, “skim” ice, and it will form an insulating layer. It’s very dangerous, even with sub-zero temps coming.

Kopaska advises ice anglers to look for smaller lakes (like Lake Orient in Adair County, or Mormon Trail Lake near Bridgewater) with NO snow on them now. They’ll freeze quickly, and could be ready next week.

In the meantime, stick to the trails.

“There’s going to be a lot of guys riding and they’re going to be absolutely pumped to be able to leave their garage and not have to trailer and go farther distances,” Lamoureux smiles.