Finally Coming to Fruition – Our Exclusive Tour of the New Dallas County Law Enforcement Center

ADEL, Iowa — It’s a project years in the making. One that ran into several roadblocks. From failed bond referendums to weather delays, plus attempts at finishing the facility in the midst of a pandemic. Nonetheless, it’s almost done.

Patrol deputies and administrators moved into the new Dallas County Law Enforcement Center this week. While contractors work on final touches, jailers prepare equipment and the state jail inspector measures each part to make sure everything adds up correctly.

Sheriff Chad Leonard says it’s “pretty phenomenal” to see his staff finally enjoying the new space. A facility that is much bigger, safer and more efficient than the one his department has struggled with for years.

The $22.7 million dollar project will accommodate around 130 inmates, compared to the 24 beds allowed in their current jail on the square in Adel. Eliminating the cost of having to essentially rent space for inmates in other counties.

Leonard says he hopes contractors will be moved completely out of the building by the end of the month. Then jail staff will be able to come in and train on the new systems, with the hope that inmates can move in by late September.

Despite the hiccups and delays, Leonard says it’s all worth it.

“I have always felt it was my obligation to leave this position in better shape that I received it,” said Leonard. “I have had the support of the county for almost 14 years now and I’ve built a dispatch center, statewide radio system and now the sheriff’s office. I just want the next sheriff to enjoy the position and not have to worry about these issues, like space and equipment. It will be done for them.”