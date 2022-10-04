IOWA — The search for the best breaded pork tenderloin sandwich in the state of Iowa is nearing the end. On Monday the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the five finalists in their annual contest to find the restaurant that serves the best take on the Iowa original.

The five finalists are:

Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon

Main Street Bar & Grill in Massena

St. Olaf Tavern in St. Olaf

5th Quarter Bar & Grill in Van Meter

Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon

To qualify for the contest, the sandwiches must be hand-breaded or battered. They also must be a year-round menu item – no last minute specials allowed. Nominees are taken year round and then narrowed down to a list of finalists that are secretly judged.

A winner will be announced later this month.