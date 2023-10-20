DES MOINES, Iowa — The last Global Greens Farmers Market of the season is Saturday.

Global Greens is a Lutheran Services of Iowa program where refugees and immigrants are able to learn how to farm in Iowa. Every Saturday program participants are able to sell their produce at the Global Greens Farmers Market.

This year the market moved to its new location in the parking lot of the Polk County Public Health Department which provided more room.

Natalie Estrem, the Manager of the Global Greens Farmers Market, said that the new location has boosted attendance.

“Parking has been a lot better at the new location and it’s very visible from the road. We’ve had a lot of people who said I saw this as I drove by so I figured I would stop so we’ve been able to almost double our attendance,” Estrem said.

The market on Saturday runs 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

To learn more about the Global Greens Farmers Market visit its website.