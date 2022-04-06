DES MOINES, Iowa — The Grandstand lineup for the 2022 Iowa State Fair is full. The Fair announced on Wednesday that Rock-and-Roll Hall-of-Famers ZZ Top will play on Tuesday, August 16th.

The performance will come a little more than a year after the death of founding band member Dusty Hill. He passed away in July 2021 at the age of 72. ZZ Top first played the Iowa State Fair in 1997. They last played the Fair in 2005.

ZZ Top will be joined by Ann Wilson from Heart. Tickets will range from $40-$60 and go on sale on Friday, April 8th.

Here is the full Grandstand lineup:

August 11th – Skillet w/ Dante Brown

August 12th – Brooks & Dunn w/ Alex Miller

August 13th – Nelly w/ Ginuwine

August 14th – Demi Lovato

August 15th – Alanis Morissette w/ Morgan Wade

August 16th – ZZ Top w/ Ann Wilson

August 17th – John Crist and friends w/ Dusty Slay

August 18th – Kane Brown w/ Jessie James Decker

August 19th – Disturbed w/ Chevelle

August 20th – Keith Urban w/ Ingrid Andress

August 21st – Carrie Underwood w/ Adam Sanders