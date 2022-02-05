DES MOINES, Iowa — The Filipino American Society of Iowa is hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinics this month at Corinthian Baptist Church in Des Moines.

The first clinic on Saturday focused on providing education about the vaccine to Iowa’s Asian and international communities. The president of the society says Iowans from abroad can be hesitant about the vaccine because of concerns and past experiences in their home countries.

The group plans to host another COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, Feb. 26 at Corinthian Baptist Church (814 School Street). The clinic will go from 8 a.m. to noon. It will offer first shots, second shots and booster shots. People can register ahead of time or walk in.

Find more information on the Filipino American Society of Iowa website.