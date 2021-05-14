Fight for Air Climb Happening at Principal Park

DES MOINES, Iowa — An annual stair-climbing fundraiser will look a little different this year due to the pandemic.

On Saturday, the Fight for Air Climb put on by the American Lung Association will be happening at Principal Park.

It usually takes place inside building stairwells downtown. Organizers say the outdoor venue will allow participants to spread out.

Participants will climb about 834 steps and across sections to raise money for the American Lung Association’s mission of ending lung disease, as well as its COVID-19 Action Initiative.

Heather Johnson, development manager with the American Lung Association, said the initiative funds research to end diseases like COVID-19 and discovers ways to prevent pandemics from happening again.

“By being a part of the Fight for Air Climb, not only are you raising funds for our mission that you know and love, lung cancer, asthma, clean air,” Johnson explains, “but you also are doing something that directly impacts what we’ve all been experiencing for the past year and a half.”

