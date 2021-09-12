Fight between two Des Moines roommates ends in stabbing

DES MOINES, Iowa — A fight between two roommates resulted in a stabbing in Des Moines Sunday afternoon, police said.

The stabbing happened in the 1300 block of Cleveland Avenue. Police say two roommates got into a fight and one roommate stabbed the other. Both of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the fight, according to police.

One of the roommates involved went to the nearby Shop n’ Save store after the stabbing happened.

There is no threat to the community related to this incident, police said.