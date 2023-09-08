DES MOINES, Iowa – It will be a special night at the Iowa Cubs games Friday. You can help support Iowans impacted by breast cancer.

Some of the ticket proceeds are going to Fiercely Brave Foundation, formerly known as Fighting Through Kinship.

Jess Klembara started the 5k back in 2021, after she was diagnosed with the breast cancer gene BRCA which puts her at a higher risk for cancer.

Because they re-branded she says there won’t be a 5k this October, but hopes a night at the ballpark can still provide a sense of community until the 5k comes back next year.

“Coming together and making you feel like you’re not alone in this process,” Klembara said. “We all struggle, we all have different diagnoses, but we can all be united in a community with friends and family there with us.”

You can also support by drinking pink beer from Confluence Brewing called “Light and Squeezy.” It will be at the Confluence booth or Iowa Craft Beer Tent.

Click here to learn more about Fiercely Brave Foundation. They donate funds to other local cancer organizations that help Iowans.