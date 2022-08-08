DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville is now closed to tourists as crews prepare for a majorly busy week.

Thursday, Major League Baseball brings the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds to the storied location. The game won’t be played on the field from the movie, but instead on a diamond specially built by the MLB adjacent to the field.

Last summer, the first MLB game at the site featured a spectacle involving stars from the original 1989 movie, like Kevin Costner. The game itself was a showstopper between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees that ended in a walk-off homerun, giving the White Sox a 9-8 victory.

The game was MLB’s most-watched regular-season game in 16 years, attracting more than 5.9 million viewers.

Tickets are sold out for this year’s game. Fox is broadcasting the game nationally, with coverage starting at 6:15 p.m.

A minor league match-up between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Quad City River Bandits is being played at the site Tuesday. It is also a sell-out.