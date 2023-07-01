POLK CITY, Iowa— In 2022 some contractors quietly began building a baseball field in a corn field, on a gravel road. The project was to create a “Field of Dreams” like the one near Dyersville. This field was to be used to shoot a television show called “Field of Dreams.”

But the show was put on hold, after the rights were sold to another production company, so until someone picks up the project, the field sits almost finished. It still lacks baseball-grade grass turf, but it does have Hollywood grade lighting for the field.

Since no filming will take place in the near future, the owners of the field invited the North Polk Baseball team, grades 9-12 to have a scrimmage on the diamond. The players started, by walking out of the left field corn stalks (like the movie) and had to stop with parents for lots of pictures.

“Thankful for the opportunity come out here in it so good team bonding experience and just have a little fun on on a Friday night,” said North Polk Senior Aiden Kelsick. “It is kind of feels like you’re at your in the movie, you get there all the emotions and feels like you’re part of something bigger than then just a normal baseball game.”

“We’re really excited, we are hosting the North Polk Baseball team, 9th through 12th grade,” said Anna Moeckly, whose family owns the land where the field is located. “We invited their families out here and we’re just excited to be able to host and share this with them.”

The whole project to build a Field of Dreams was kept very quiet around Polk City.

“Something like this , it has been challenging, but I think we did our job. Not many people knew about it for a really long time,” said Moeckly.

The Field of Dreams at Polk City is not open to the public, and no other events are planned.