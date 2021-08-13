Field of Dreams game was most-watched MLB regular-season game since 2005

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Field of Dreams game attracted more than 5.9 million viewers Thursday evening, making it Major League Baseball’s most-watched regular-season game in 16 years.

The first-ever regular-season MLB game to be played in Iowa averaged 5,903,000 viewers across FOX and FOX Deportes. The network said the game attracted a peak audience of 6,094,000 viewers from 7:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT.

The Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees, 9-8, on Tim Anderson’s dramatic walk-off home run.

As expected, Chicago and New York ranked as the top two markets for viewership. St. Louis, Hartford and Kansas City were the next top markets.

The Field of Dreams game was the most-watched MLB regular-season game since 2005. The Yankees-Boston Red Sox game on Oct. 1, 2005 also drew roughly 5.9 million viewers, according to CNBC.

The game was also the most-streamed regular-season baseball game in FOX Sports history.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the league plans to host another game at the “Field of Dreams” movie site in Dyersville next summer.