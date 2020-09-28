FEMA Closing Marshalltown Disaster Center, Opening Ames Location

IOWA — The Federal Emergency Management Administration’s disaster recovery center in Marshalltown will be closing on Saturday but another is opening this week in Story County.

The centers’ goals are to help Iowans recover from the devastation derecho that blew through the state on August 10th.

The center in Ames will open Tuesday at noon at North River Valley Park, near Mary Greeley Medical Center. FEMA workers will be on site to help folks with basic needs including requests for disaster grants and aid.

If you are planning to stop by for assistance, makes sure to bring the proper documentation. You’ll need your Social Security number for someone in the household, the address of the damaged property, and an address where you can get your mail in case you’ve had to relocate because of the storm.

You can still apply for assistance online at disasterassistance.gov until October 19th.