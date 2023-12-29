A felony traffic stop shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 just east of Newton at the Iowa Speedway exit for over an hour Friday evening.

The Iowa State Patrol assisted the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, according to ISP Sgt. Alex Dinkla.

Witness reported seeing a sedan with as many as three individuals inside parked along the shoulder, surrounded by law enforcement.

The situation was resolved around 10:40 p.m. when law enforcement was able to apprehend the individuals inside the vehicle without injury, Sgt. Dinkla said.