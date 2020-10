DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa’s Fourth District congressional candidates will share the stage for a debate at the WHO 13 studios later this week.

Republican Randy Feenstra is running against Democrat J.D. Scholten.

Feenstra defeated controversial incumbent Steve King during the June primary. Scholten challenged King in 2018 and lost by three-percent of the vote.

We want to hear your questions for the candidates. Submit them here.

You can watch the debate Wednesday during the WHO 13 News at Four.