DES MOINES, Iowa — Several federal search warrants were executed Wednesday morning at locations in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines.

The search warrants were part of a narcotics investigation originated by the Des Moines Police Department and then turned over to federal agencies, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the DMPD.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Southern District of Iowa released the locations where 10 search warrants were served.

8500 block of Warren Drive, Des Moines

1800 block of Logan Avenue, Des Moines

1200 block of 11th Street, Des Moines

6300 block of SW 12th Street, Des Moines

3300 block of Sylvania Drive, West Des Moines

5700 block of Allison Avenue, Des Moines

900 block of 8th Street SW, Altoona

600 block of Walker Street, Des Moines

7400 block of SW 12th Street, Des Moines

7000 block of Bloomfield Road, Des Moines

Officials did not reveal whether any arrests were made in connection with the investigation.

The following agencies assisted in serving the search warrants:

Des Moines Police Department Vice and Narcotics Control Unit, Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), United States Postal Inspection Service, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement (DNE), Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, Metro Special Tactics and Response (STAR), Iowa State Patrol SWAT, Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Mid-Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Mid-Iowa Narcotics Task Force East division, United States Marshals Service, West Des Moines Police Department, Johnston Police Department, Pleasant Hill Police Department, Altoona Police Department, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.