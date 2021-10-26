Federal search warrants executed across the Des Moines metro, U.S. Department of Justice confirms

DES MOINES, Iowa – Multiple federal search warrants were executed at locations across the Des Moines metro Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, there is no danger to the public from the action.

These are the agencies that participated in the execution of 12 federal search warrants Tuesday morning: Des Moines Police Department; Federal Bureau of Investigation; Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force; Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force East; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; Iowa State Patrol; Iowa State Patrol SWAT; West Des Moines Police Department; METRO Star; and SERT.

The DOJ says no other information about the law enforcement actions related to the operation is being released at this time.