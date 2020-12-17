Federal Government Cuts Iowa Vaccine Supply By Up to 30%

IOWA — The State of Iowa will not receive as many doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as initially promised and could its supply drop by as much as 30%.

The Iowa Department of Public Health made the announcement via e-mail on Wednesday evening. IDPH doesn’t give an explanation other than to say that the federal government informed Iowa and other states that their vaccine allotments will decrease.

This is the full statement released by IDPH:

(Des Moines, IA) Today the federal government notified the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) that the State of Iowa, as well as all other states, will not receive the volume of vaccine initially anticipated. It appears our allocation may be reduced by as much as 30%, however we are working to gain confirmation and additional details from our federal partners. It will take us some time to work through next steps and adjust our planning. We will provide updates as quickly as we are able to as we confirm additional information. Iowa Department of Public Health E-mail

Governor Reynolds announced earlier this month that Iowa would receive 172,000 doses by the end of this year. A 30% reduction would mean greater than 50,000 fewer doses of the vaccine.