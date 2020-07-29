Federal Eviction Moratorium Ends Leaving Iowans at Risk

DES MOINES, Iowa — Both state and federal moratoriums on evictions have expired, leaving Iowans who have been unable to pay their rent because of COVID-19 at risk for evictions.

Before the pandemic, 44 percent of Iowa renters were housing burdened, spending more than 30 percent of their income on rent. This makes them the group most at risk for evictions.

“So now with high unemployment numbers and all those additional financial challenges, our community is really concerned that we could see folks lose housing and enter into homelessness,” said Abbey Barrow, YHDH Coordinator with Polk County Continuum of Care.

According to Iowa Legal Aid, since the expiration of the governor’s moratorium, more than 2,574 families have faced eviction hearings and homelessness statewide. Since Polk County resumed hearing eviction cases on July 13, 74 families across the county have lost their homes. Iowa Legal Aid says in its review, 22 of those were in violation of the CARES Act.

Since the end of the state’s moratorium, Iowa Legal Aid says it has had a 30 percent increase in calls from Iowans seeking assistance related to evictions.

“We’ve seen a 30% increase from this same time period last year … and then since March we’ve seen about 1,400 cases where people were at risk of losing their housing,” said Ericka Petersen, an assistant litigation director with Iowa Legal Aid.

With the end of the $600 weekly FPUC unemployment supplement, Petersen says they expect these numbers will worsen considerably in August.

The only exception are FHA-insured single family mortgages, which has been extended federally through Aug. 31. The CARES Act also still currently prohibits evictions of a tenant in a multifamily unit while mortgage payments are in forbearance.

Remember Your Tenant Rights

Basic Eviction Information:

In the state of Iowa, only a judge can lawfully evict a tenant. If a tenant has not paid rent on time, state law requires a landlord to file an eviction action in court. If granted, the landlord must:

A notice in writing from the landlord

The notice must be properly served to the tenant

If you live in federally subsidized housing, you are entitled to a 30-day notice period. This is different from the state, which mandates only three days

Aid is Still Available

Numerous financial assistance programs are still available through various local organizations. Polk County Continuum of Care recommends IMPACT for Des Moines residents and West Des Moines Human Services Rental and Mortgage Assistance.

The state also still has $18 million available for qualifying Iowans through the COVID-19 Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Program. Eligible Iowans must make less than 80 percent of the median family income, which is calculated in the application.

“For example, in Polk County for a household of two, that income limit would be $57,100. So, lots of folks are going to be eligible for this program, thus the income limit. There are a few other things, you really do need to be able to document COVID-19 loss of income,” said Ashley Jared, communication director for the Iowa Finance Authority.

Jared says this can be as simple as uploading a pay stub pre-COVID-19, which the state documents at March 17, 2020, and then uploading during COVID-19. Renters are eligible for up to $3,200 spread over four months and homeowners are eligible for $3,000 for the same time period.

“I just can’t hammer enough that the assistance really is available for renters and homeowners who need it. We have $18 million left,” said Jared.

Aid is available through Dec. 31, or until funds run out. Petersen says it’s important for vulnerable Iowans to apply immediately if they fear they might be at risk.

“Even if it’s looking like you might not be able to make rent come the first of the month or when rent is due, you want to reach out as soon as you possibly can because the process to apply and get those funds actually out to the landlord can take some time and the eviction process is very, very quick,” said Petersen.

Polk County is set to hear 94 eviction cases through Aug. 5.