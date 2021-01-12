Federal Court Appearance Tuesday for Des Moines Man Charged in US Capitol Riot

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines man seen chasing a police officer through the halls of the US Capitol during Wednesday’s riot will appear in federal court Tuesday afternoon.

Doug Jensen, 41, was clearly visible among the mob of President Trump’s supporters that overran the Capitol seeking to disrupt Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. Photos from his social media accounts, which he posted from the Capitol, show him wearing a QAnon shirt.

After Jensen returned to Des Moines from Washington D.C., he was arrested on January 9th on federal charges.

According to a spokesperson with the FBI, Jensen is facing five federal charges:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer During a Civil Disorder

More than 120 people have been arrested in connection to the riot so farand the FBI is working on identifying more.