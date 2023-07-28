DES MOINES, Iowa — A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Arizona was arrested in Des Moines Thursday night.

Multiple federal and local agencies assisted in the arrest of Turrail Demone Lightfoot, 45. Lightfoot was wanted by Arizona police for his alleged role in a deadly shooting in August 2022. According to the U.S. Marshals, Lightfoot shot and killed Latoya Davis, 37, and shot another victim who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Lightfoot will remain at the Polk County Jail until he can be extradited back to Arizona.

Lightfoot is the third suspect wanted on violent chares who has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force team this month.

The SIFTF also arrested Wylee Orr, 27, in Des Moines on homicide charges that stemmed from a shooting in Cleveland, Ohio in 2021. On July 14 the SIFTF arrested Leroy Buttrom, 44, in Indiana on charges of attempted murder in connection to a hotel parking lot shooting in Des Moines that injured one person.