Feathered family member flies the coop, Ankeny family hoping for Pearl’s return

ANKENY, Iowa – An Ankeny family is hoping to get the word out about one of its members who “flew the coop” Monday and hasn’t made it home.

Meet Pearl.

Pearl is a cockatiel that accidentally got out Monday and was blown away from home by 20 mile per hour winds.

Pearl’s family says she was last seen in southwest Ankeny, just south of the DMACC campus and that the winds would have swept her into the direction of Altoona and Pleasant Hill.

Liz Mefford says Pearl is highly socialized and their family is praying for her safe return.

If you have spotted Pearl contact Liz at 515-525-4878 or Debbie at 515-883-0808. A $400 reward is being offered for Pearl’s safe return.

Check out the missing poster and pass it along if you’re able: